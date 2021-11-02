PM Modi Discusses Covid, Climate In Meet With Nepal PM Deuba In Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Nepal PM discussed climate and Covid (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow today and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties. It was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers since PM Deuba assumed office.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the leaders discussed climate and the coronavirus pandemic.

"PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Mr Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative.

PM Modi is in Glasgow to participate in the COP26 summit. Today, the Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings.

PM Modi is also scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development" and is expected to leave for Delhi by tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26 summit. The Prime Minister had said that Boris Johnson has accepted his invitation to visit India.

The Prime Minister also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow in an effort to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the summit.