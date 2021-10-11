PM Modi Condoles Death Of Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu

Nedumudi Venu was undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram passed away on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu and said that he was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres.

The Prime Minister said that his passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture.

"Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,"the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Nedumudi Venu, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala''s Thiruvananthapuram passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

The actor, who in a career spanning four decades had acted in more than 500 films, including a few Tamil films, was in the hospital for some health-related issue. He was suffering from liver-related ailments.

As an actor he had carved a niche in the Malayalam film industry, handling various roles from hero-villain to comedian, bringing alive the characters on the celluloid, which he handled with perfection.