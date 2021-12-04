PM Condoles Demise Of Ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah

A veteran Congress leader, Konijeti Rosaiah died on Saturday. He was 88. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah and said that his contributions to public service will be remembered.

A veteran Congress leader, Rosaiah died on Saturday. He was 88.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I recall my interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers and later when he was Tamil Nadu Governor. His contributions to public service will be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)