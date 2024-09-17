True Secular, Liberal And Feminist: Kangana Ranaut Praises PM Modi

Kangana expressed her admiration for PM Modi's vision and influence (File)

BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attended a book launch event in New Delhi, organised by the Narendra Modi Study Centre to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

The event featured the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From the Red Fort, a book edited by Ms Ranaut herself.

In her speech, Kangana praised the Prime Minister's leadership and expressed her admiration for his vision and influence.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP MP said: "Today is the birthday of everyone's favourite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a great honour for me to be here and share my thoughts. I am very grateful for this opportunity. We, as Indians, are filled with unique hope, enthusiasm, and excitement at this moment. I often reflect on what the true essence of India is. Is it merely a piece of land? Its geography changes over time, and the map of a continent or country is always evolving."

Kangana went on to elaborate on PM Modi's global contributions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where India emerged as a leader in vaccine distribution.

"When the pandemic hit, PM Modi ensured that vaccines were delivered across the globe through India's medicine diplomacy. He guided the world with his enlightened vision," she added.

Kangana Ranaut also emphasised PM Modi's recognition on the global stage, citing his receipt of numerous civilian honors from countries around the world. She challenged the narrative pushed by critics who often focus on secularism and liberalism, stating,

"Those who constantly speak of secularism and liberalism know in their hearts who the true secularist, liberal, and feminist person is. It is PM Narendra Modi."

The event was attended by several BJP leaders, dignitaries, and scholars, all reflecting on the profound impact of Narendra Modi's leadership on India and the world.

The book Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From the Red Fort explores his speeches from India's iconic landmark and underscores his vision for the country's future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)