Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Asks Him To Rethink CAA, Citizens' List

PM Modi met Mamata Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after arriving in Kolkata on a two day-visit. The meeting at the Raj Bhavan came amid a bitter face-off between the PM Modi's BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has triggered massive protests across India.

"It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the NPR (National Population Register), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA. I asked him to rethink these steps," Ms Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said PM Modi requested her to come for a meeting in Delhi on the issues since he had come to Bengal for other programmes.

"I also reminded him that the centre owes around Rs 28 crore to Bengal including Rs 7 crore as relief for Cyclone Bulbul," Ms Banerjee said.

PM Modi was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders at the airport which saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the gate.

PM Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday and other programmes.

Hundreds of protesters staged demonstrations at the crossing outside airport gate number one despite strict security.

Demonstrations were also held in various other parts of the state against PM Modi's visit to the city during the day.

During the visit, PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice.

Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for two programmes, may attend both, say sources.

Ms Banerjee is one of the strongest critics of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and has been holding regular protest meetings against the centre's new citizenship law.

A huge security arrangement is being put in place in view of protests threatened by numerous outfits against the Prime Minister over the new citizenship law.