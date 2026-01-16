PM Modi Appeals People To Read Tirukkural On Thiruvalluvar Day

Advertisement
Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to everyone to read Tirukkural, a classic Tamil treatise on various aspects of life.

"Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people," Modi said in a post on X.

"He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture. I urge you all to read the Tirukkural, which gives a glimpse of the outstanding intellect of the great Thiruvalluvar," the prime minister said.

Thiruvalluvar Day coincides with the Pongal celebrations every year to celebrate the great Tamil philosopher-poet.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

