"Won't Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail": PM Modi's Top Quotes

Underlining that India will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in his first address to the nation after India-Pak ceasefire, said that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan has only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.

The Prime Minister said India is keeping a close watch on Pakistan and its actions.

He further said that terror and talk cannot take place together; terror and trade cannot go together; and water and blood also cannot flow together. Click here for India Pakistan ceasefire Live Updates

PM Modi further stressed that this is not an ear of war, but it is also not an era of terrorism.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister's address:

* The Country's potential and resilience were seen. First, I want to salute the forces, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies. I salute the soldiers on behalf of every Indian

* We gave a free hand to our forces

* Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the sentiments of our people. Ye nyay ki akhand pratigya hai (It is an unbroken promise of justice)

* On April 22, civilians were brutally killed. They asked them about their religion and killed them in front of children. Personally, it affected me a lot. After this attack, the entire nation wanted strong action against terrorism

* Forces launched precision strikes on terrorists inside Pak

* We have inflicted unimaginable damage on Pakistan in 3 days

* No one imagined the scale of our action

* Our missiles and drones have shaken terrorists

* Bahawalpur and Muridke have been terror universities

* We have destroyed the terror universities

* Over 100 terrorists killed in attacks

* Pakistan ki tyaari seema par war ki thi, Bharat ne Pak ke seene pe var kar diya ( Pakistan had prepared for war on the border, India attacked Pakistan on its chest)

* Indian missiles struck with precision, destroyed Pak's airbase

* Pakistan started looking for a way out. It begged the world to find ways to peace

* We have only postponed our military action, our action will depend on Pakistan's next step

* World has seen the ugly face of Pakistan

* Pakistan army officers attended terrorists' funeral

* In the 21st century warfare, the world is watching how Made-In-India weapons performed. It's important for us to unite against terrorism

* Terror and talk cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot go together. And Water and blood also cannot flow together

* Terror will one day engulf Pakistan

* Pakistan will have to root out terror for its own sake

* If we ever talk to Pak, it will be on terror and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir only

* Road to peace also goes through power

* Use of power important when needed