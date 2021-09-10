PM Modi Praises Goa For Giving 1st Dose Of Vaccine To All Eligible Persons

"Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit," tweeted PM Modi. (FILE)

PM Modi today hailed Goa's "great effort" as the first dose of Covid vaccine had been administered to the entire eligible population in the state.

Tagging a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulating doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for administering the first dose of Covid vaccines to 100 per cent of the eligible population in the state, PM Modi tweeted, "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators."

Mr Sawant thanked the people of Goa for their support in making the vaccination drive a huge success.

"On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the Union government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic," the Goa chief minister said in another tweet.

"We shall continue to march ahead with same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," he said.

