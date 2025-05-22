PM Inaugurates Assam's Redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station, 102 Others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Haibargaon railway station in Assam as part of a national programme to unveil 103 such facilities.

An official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the programme at the station in Nagaon district was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta.

"This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) as Haibargaon becomes the first railway station in Assam among 50 stations identified in the state, to be inaugurated under this ambitious scheme," NFR said in a statement.

The inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations. Haibargaon has been redeveloped at a project cost of Rs 15.85 crore, and it signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region, it added.

"The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment, but also of the government's intent to bring NE India into the fold of rapid national development.

"It is a proud moment for NFR as well as Assam, as it leads the state's participation in one of the Indian Railways' most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives," the statement said.

The selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation, it added.

"With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment," the NFR said.

