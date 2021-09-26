PM Has Made India A "Global Player": BJP's Huge Welcome After US Visit

PM Modi received a grand welcome as he returned to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from his party, the BJP, shortly after he landed in the country after a three-day visit to the US, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly and attended the first in-person Quad summit.

PM Modi was received by party president JP Nadda along with party General Secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the Delhi airport with "Dhol" and "Nagadhas".

He was later escorted to a makeshift stage where he was garlanded.

"PM Modi's visit to the US proves that the world views India differently under the leadership of PM Modi. He has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone's participation. On behalf of crores of Indians, we welcome him back," Mr Nadda said, addressing supporters at the function near the airport.

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival from the US, after concluding bilateral and Quad talks.

Lauding PM Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Mr Nadda said he spoke like a statesman and his speech has made the country proud.

He also praised PM Modi for the successful bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. "PM Modi's friendship with US President Joe Biden is not new, they share an old bond. The same was also reiterated by US President," Mr Nadda said.

"PM Modi has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone's participation": BJP President JP Nadda upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from the US

The meeting between the two leaders at the White House was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies.

After the meeting, PM Modi flew to New York where he addressed the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described that PM Modi''s visit to the US has been "very successful".