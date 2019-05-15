Plane Makes Emergency Landing In UAE After Indian Man Dies Mid-Flight

The flight made an emergency landing at the Abu Dhabi airport. (Representational)

An Alitalia New Delhi-Milan flight made an emergency landing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of an Indian man onboard the flight, Indian Embassy officials said.

The victim, Kailash Chandra Saini, 52, from Rajasthan, was travelling with his 26-year-old son Heera Lal, reports the Khaleej Times.

"The flight made an emergency landing (at the Abu Dhabi International Airport) on Monday night. The body was taken to Mafraq Hospital. The formalities have been completed. The death certificate was issued today (Tuesday). The body will be repatriated on an Etihad flight, hopefully by Wednesday morning," Embassy counsellor M. Rajamurugan said on Tuesday

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.