The Best Restaurant In UAE 2026 Is Run By An Indian Chef Known For Her Ramen

Kinoya, a famous Japanese restaurant in Dubai, has been named the Best Restaurant in the UAE for 2026 by the prestigious 50 Best Restaurants ranking. It is helmed by Chef Neha Mishra, who has roots in India. She is the force behind one of Dubai's most highly ranked establishments on this year's influential list of best restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa. Chef Neha's career has been shaped not by fine-dining kitchens, but by a focused, years-long engagement with ramen. Located in Dubai's The Greens neighbourhood, Kinoya operates as a Japanese izakaya with a tightly controlled menu, standing apart in a dining market often dominated by luxury tasting formats.

An Indian Chef At The Helm Of A Japanese Kitchen

Chef Neha Mishra's path to leading a Japanese restaurant was unconventional from the outset. Born in India and based in Dubai, she did not train at a culinary school or follow a traditional restaurant apprenticeship route. Before committing fully to food, Mishra worked in creative fields outside hospitality. Her interest in Japanese cuisine (and ramen in particular) developed independently, driven by years of research, experimentation, repeated practice and passionate engagement with Japanese cooking.

From Home Supper Clubs To A Full-Fledged Restaurant

Kinoya's story began well before its restaurant opening. Around the mid-2010s, Mishra started hosting reservation-only ramen dinners from her Dubai home under the name 'A Story of Food'. What began as small gatherings grew steadily through word of mouth, with thousands of guests served over several years. The home setting allowed for controlled experimentation without the pressures of a commercial kitchen. When Kinoya opened as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2021, it retained a similar niche focus.

Ramen remains central to Kinoya's identity and reputation. The restaurant's menu prioritises a limited number of broths and styles, emphasising depth, balance, and consistency. Kinoya is structured as a Japanese izakaya, with an open kitchen and chef's counter forming the heart of the space. Seating is informal, and the menu is designed for comfort.

The restaurant's profile expanded internationally in 2023, when it opened a ramen bar in London's Harrods department store.

Awards, Accolades, And Momentum

Since opening in 2021, Kinoya has built a steady record of recognition. The restaurant received a Bib Gourmand mention in the Michelin Guide Dubai and has featured consistently on the MENA 50 Best Restaurants list in the years leading up to 2026. Rather than a single breakthrough moment, its rise has been incremental, with each appearance reinforcing its position within the region's dining conversation.

Kinoya's 2026 title reflects a broader shift in the UAE's dining landscape, where smaller, technique-driven restaurants are increasingly recognised alongside fine-dining destinations. Kinoya continues to operate with the same priorities that shaped its early years. Chef Neha remains closely involved in the kitchen, with the restaurant focused on consistency and execution rather than rapid reinvention.