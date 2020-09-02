Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Dates And Muhurat Of Shradh And Why It Is Done

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: On 'Pratipada Shraddha' today, people were seen offering prayers and doing the ritual of 'Tarpan' on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj and several other places. Hindus across the country pay homage to their ancestors during 'Pitru Paksha', the 16-day period that starts mostly after 'Ganesh visarjan' or 'Anant Chaturdeshi'. 'Shradh' is a way of expressing heartfelt gratitude towards parents who are no more. According to scriptures, rituals performed during 'shradh' bring peace to the departed. 'Pitru Paksha' is the period from 'Bhadrapada Purnima' to 'Sarvapitri Amavasya'.
'Pitru Paksha' is considered by Hindus to be inauspicious as the death rites are performed during 'Shradh' or 'Tarpan'. The last day of 'Pitru Paksha' is known as 'Sarvapitri Amavasya' or simply 'Mahalaya'. It is the most significant day of 'Pitru Paksha'.
This year, many people have opted to do' Tarpan' at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Prayagraj, fewer people were seen on the banks of the Ganga. Usually earlier, many considered visiting the holy city for rituals associated with 'Pitru Paksha'. "Few people are visiting as travel is restricted. The administration has directed us to organise rituals on a small scale in view of the pandemic," a priest told news agency ANI.
Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Today's muhurat
- 'Pratipada tithi' begins at 10:51 am and ends at 12:26 pm on September 3
- 'Kutup muhurat': 11:55 am to 12:46 pm
- 'Rohina muhurat': 12:46 pm to 01:37 pm
- 'Aparahna kaal': 1:37 pm to 4:09 pm
(Source: drikpanchang.com)
Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Day and dates
1st September: Purnima Shradh
2nd September: Pratipada Shradh
3rd September: Dwitiya Shradh
5th September: Tritiya Shradh
6th September: Chaturthi Shradh
7th September: Panchami Shradh
8th September: Shashthi Shradh
9th September: Saptami Shradh
10th September: Ashtami Shradh
11th September: Navami Shradh
12th September: Dashami Shradh
13th September: Ekadashi Shradh
14th September: Dwadashi Shradh
15th September: Trayodashi Shradh
16th September: Chaturdashi Shradh
17th September: Amavasya Shradh