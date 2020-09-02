Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Dates And Muhurat Of Shradh And Why It Is Done

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020 Image: Hindus offer homage to ancestors during Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: On 'Pratipada Shraddha' today, people were seen offering prayers and doing the ritual of 'Tarpan' on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj and several other places. Hindus across the country pay homage to their ancestors during 'Pitru Paksha', the 16-day period that starts mostly after 'Ganesh visarjan' or 'Anant Chaturdeshi'. 'Shradh' is a way of expressing heartfelt gratitude towards parents who are no more. According to scriptures, rituals performed during 'shradh' bring peace to the departed. 'Pitru Paksha' is the period from 'Bhadrapada Purnima' to 'Sarvapitri Amavasya'.

'Pitru Paksha' is considered by Hindus to be inauspicious as the death rites are performed during 'Shradh' or 'Tarpan'. The last day of 'Pitru Paksha' is known as 'Sarvapitri Amavasya' or simply 'Mahalaya'. It is the most significant day of 'Pitru Paksha'.

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020 Image: People doing 'Tarpan' on the banks on Ganga in Prayagraj

This year, many people have opted to do' Tarpan' at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Prayagraj, fewer people were seen on the banks of the Ganga. Usually earlier, many considered visiting the holy city for rituals associated with 'Pitru Paksha'. "Few people are visiting as travel is restricted. The administration has directed us to organise rituals on a small scale in view of the pandemic," a priest told news agency ANI.

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Today's muhurat

'Pratipada tithi' begins at 10:51 am and ends at 12:26 pm on September 3

'Kutup muhurat': 11:55 am to 12:46 pm

'Rohina muhurat': 12:46 pm to 01:37 pm

'Aparahna kaal': 1:37 pm to 4:09 pm

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Day and dates

1st September: Purnima Shradh

2nd September: Pratipada Shradh

3rd September: Dwitiya Shradh

5th September: Tritiya Shradh

6th September: Chaturthi Shradh

7th September: Panchami Shradh

8th September: Shashthi Shradh

9th September: Saptami Shradh

10th September: Ashtami Shradh

11th September: Navami Shradh

12th September: Dashami Shradh

13th September: Ekadashi Shradh

14th September: Dwadashi Shradh

15th September: Trayodashi Shradh

16th September: Chaturdashi Shradh

17th September: Amavasya Shradh