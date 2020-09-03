Pitru Paksha 2020: Know How 'Tarpan' Is Done During 'Shradh'

Pitru Paksha 2020: People doing the ritual of 'tarpan' in Varanasi

Pitru Pkasha Shradh 2020: 'Pitru Paksha' can be described as the fortnight of remembering and paying homage to parents who are no more and ancestors. It is a 16-day period, also called 'Shradh', observed by Hindus every year. 'Shradh' or 'Shraddha' literally means an act of performing anything with great sincerity and respect. It is a way of expressing heartfelt gratitude towards parents and ancestors.

How to do Tarpan during Shradh: 'Tarpan' is a ritual of offering prayers to ancestors. The first offering is dedicated to the Gods and this is done facing east. 'Tarpan' for ancestors are done facing south. The ritual is traditionally done on the banks of the Ganga or any water body that is in the locality. The person who does the ritual chants 'mantras' guided by the priest. Small balls made of cooked rice, milk, honey, ghee and black sesame seeds are offered as food to the ancestors. This is called 'Pind Pradana'. The ritual is performed with great reverence naming the ancestors and parents who have died. Many, who are not able to do 'Tarpan' on each of the 16 days, do it once on 'Mahalaya' also known as 'Pitru Amavasya' - the last day of 'Shradh'.

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2020: Day and dates

1st September: Purnima Shradh

2nd September: Pratipada Shradh

3rd September: Dwitiya Shradh

5th September: Tritiya Shradh

6th September: Chaturthi Shradh

7th September: Panchami Shradh

8th September: Shashthi Shradh

9th September: Saptami Shradh

10th September: Ashtami Shradh

11th September: Navami Shradh

12th September: Dashami Shradh

13th September: Ekadashi Shradh

14th September: Dwadashi Shradh

15th September: Trayodashi Shradh

16th September: Chaturdashi Shradh

17th September: Amavasya Shradh