Pink Force, Body Cameras Key Part Of Delhi's Security Amid CJP Protests

The Delhi Police has geared up for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar today with the deployment of its specialised 'Pink Force' in addition to the central paramilitary units, and equipping officials with uniform-mounted body cameras capable of recording footage even in low-light conditions. LIVE UPDATES

The deployment of the 'Pink Force' - a dedicated all-women team comes days after the Delhi Police highlighted alleged misbehaviour and assaults faced by women personnel during the Opposition alliance's protests against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to officials, male protesters have on several occasions allegedly dragged women police personnel into the crowd, misbehaved with them, torn their clothes and badges, and assaulted them when they attempted to maintain law and order.

Also Read: CJP's Big Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar Today: What's Open, What's Closed?

Videos showed many police personnel wearing body cameras to ensure transparency and prevent confrontation. "These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything," an on-duty police official said, reported news agency ANI.

The CJP is carrying out Jantar Mantar 2.0 today, despite the police not granting permission for the protest.

Over 400 people who were gathering for the protest have already been detained, including 30 to 40 criminals as part of preventive measures, officials said.

Metro stations shut, trains cancelled

45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed today. "Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Additionally, the Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will also remain closed till 10 PM today.

More than 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm today, have also been cancelled.

Internet services have also been suspended within a radius of 4 km from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours, beginning last night.

The Delhi Police, in a post on X, explained the rationale behind the massive restrictions across the national capital ahead of CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar.

"People have a right to protest. At the same time, important establishments and the offices of the constitutional bodies are in New Delhi. People living and working in Delhi should be able to go about their day safely too. Delhi Police have a responsibility towards all of these," they said.

The cops noted one "practical issue" too - Jantar Mantar is a small area which can accommodate only 1,000 people at a time.

"There are limits to how many people a particular location can safely accommodate," they added.

(With inputs from agencies)