'Pink' Elephant In Russian Artist's Jaipur Photoshoot Died A Month Ago. All You Need To Know

A controversy has erupted in Jaipur after a foreign artist's photoshoot featuring an elephant painted bright pink went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and a debate over animal welfare. The images and videos, originally shared in December 2025 by travelling art photographer Julia Buruleva, have only recently begun gaining widespread attention online, sparking a wave of mixed reactions. While some users praised the aesthetic appeal and creativity of the shoot, a far larger section of the internet expressed concern over the treatment of the elephant and questioned the ethics of using animals in such projects.

According to reports, the shoot featured model Yashasvi and was conducted nearly a year ago. NDTV's investigation into the incident revealed that the elephant seen in the video was a female named Chanchal, who belonged to the Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) area. Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon committee, stated that the elephant was coloured using gulal - a powder commonly used during the festival of Holi, and that the paint was washed off within 30 minutes.

He also confirmed that Chanchal, who was around 70 years old, died last month.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that the elephant's death was linked to the photoshoot or the controversy surrounding it. Officials and local handlers have clarified that the animal, Chanchal, was around 70 years old - an advanced age for an elephant - and her death is believed to have been due to natural causes.

Even so, the timing of the viral video and news of her death has intensified public scrutiny, with many using the moment to call for stricter oversight and clearer guidelines on the use of animals in commercial and artistic activities.

The Controversy

Russian photographer Julia Buruleva conducted the shoot in November 2025 at an abandoned Ganesha temple in Jaipur. It featured a model and the elephant both painted in a vivid, solid pink shade. In her social media post, Buruleva revealed that she spent six weeks in Jaipur, where the city's iconic pink hue inspired her vision. She also highlighted that elephants are a prominent symbol in Rajasthan's culture, architecture, and decor.

"Elephants are everywhere there - streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn't pass by without including one," she wrote on Instagram. Buruleva and the elephant's owner maintained that organic, locally made gulal was applied for approximately 10 minutes and washed off immediately after.

Despite these clarifications, the viral nature of the video has reignited concerns about the use of animals for entertainment and artistic purposes. Many users have called for stricter regulations and accountability, questioning whether proper permissions were obtained and if the elephant's well-being was adequately safeguarded.

Following the social media outcry, Rajasthan forest department officials have announced that the matter will be investigated to determine if any wildlife protection laws were violated. They added that if any negligence or violation of wildlife protection norms is found, appropriate legal action will be taken.