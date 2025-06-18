Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Pics: Aishwarya Raj, Wife Of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, Crowned Mrs Bihar 2025

"From dreams to reality - your girl is now Mrs Bihar 2025! This crown is for every woman who dares to dream," she posted on her Instagram.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pics: Aishwarya Raj, Wife Of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, Crowned Mrs Bihar 2025
She thanked friends and family for believing in her.

Aishwarya Raj, the wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, and daughter-in-law of Sunil Pandey, an ex-Bihar MLA, has been crowned Mrs Bihar 2025. She thanked friends and family for believing in her.

"From dreams to reality - your girl is now Mrs Bihar 2025! This crown is for every woman who dares to dream," she posted on her Instagram.

With 28,000 followers on Instagram, she has interests in beauty, fashion, travel and motherhood.

With 28,000 followers on Instagram, she has interests in beauty, fashion, travel and motherhood.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Aishwarya Raj comes from a family rooted in politics and full of politicians.

Aishwarya Raj comes from a family rooted in politics and full of politicians.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Vishal Prashant, her husband, is an MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bihar.

Vishal Prashant, her husband, is an MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bihar.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Her father-in-law Narendra Kumar Pandey, also known as Sunil Pandey, has been MLA four times - thrice from Piro and once from Tarari.

Her father-in-law Narendra Kumar Pandey, also known as Sunil Pandey, has been MLA four times - thrice from Piro and once from Tarari.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

To contest for Mrs Bihar 2025, women have to be in the age group of 21 and 55.

To contest for Mrs Bihar 2025, women have to be in the age group of 21 and 55.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Women can be divorced, widowed or married with or without children. There is no height or weight restriction in this Bihar pageant.

Women can be divorced, widowed or married with or without children. There is no height or weight restriction in this Bihar pageant.
Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

The aim of the Mrs Bihar beauty pageant is to empower women in the state and provide them with a platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence and wisdom.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Aishwarya Raj, Mrs Bihar, Mrs Bihar 2025
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com