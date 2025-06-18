Pics: Aishwarya Raj, Wife Of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, Crowned Mrs Bihar 2025

Aishwarya Raj, the wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, and daughter-in-law of Sunil Pandey, an ex-Bihar MLA, has been crowned Mrs Bihar 2025. She thanked friends and family for believing in her.

"From dreams to reality - your girl is now Mrs Bihar 2025! This crown is for every woman who dares to dream," she posted on her Instagram.

With 28,000 followers on Instagram, she has interests in beauty, fashion, travel and motherhood.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Aishwarya Raj comes from a family rooted in politics and full of politicians.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Vishal Prashant, her husband, is an MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bihar.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Her father-in-law Narendra Kumar Pandey, also known as Sunil Pandey, has been MLA four times - thrice from Piro and once from Tarari.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

To contest for Mrs Bihar 2025, women have to be in the age group of 21 and 55.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

Women can be divorced, widowed or married with or without children. There is no height or weight restriction in this Bihar pageant.

Photo Credit: instagram/aishwarya.raj95

The aim of the Mrs Bihar beauty pageant is to empower women in the state and provide them with a platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence and wisdom.