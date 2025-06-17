Mrs Bihar 2025 Is Aishwarya Raj, Wife Of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant

And Mrs Bihar 2025 is... Aishwarya Raj, the wife of BJP MLA Vishal Prashant, and daughter-in-law of Sunil Pandey, an ex-Bihar MLA. "From dreams to reality - your girl is now Mrs Bihar 2025!" the winner posted on Instagram, sharing the news.

Aishwarya Raj also thanked friends and family for believing in her. "This crown is for every woman who dares to dream," she added.

Photos and videos of the politician's wife are viral.

Ms Raj has over 28,000 followers on Instagram with interests in beauty, fashion, travel and motherhood. She is also fond of expensive cars.

Ms Raj reportedly wanted to get into modelling and films, but life had other plans for her. After marriage, she gave birth to a baby boy and put her dreams on hold. But now, she says, with the support of her husband, she is making a comeback.

Ms Raj comes from a family rooted in politics and full of politicians. Vishal Prashant, her husband, is an MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bihar. Her father-in-law Narendra Kumar Pandey, also known as Sunil Pandey, has been MLA four times - thrice from Piro and once from Tarari.

Mrs Bihar 2025 often shares pictures and videos with her husband, including those from his political rallies.

Mrs Bihar 2025

To contest for Mrs Bihar 2025, women have to be in the age group of 21 and 55. Women can be divorced, widowed or married with or without children. There is no height or weight restriction in this Bihar pageant.

According to the information available on its social media, the goal of the Mrs Bihar beauty pageant is to empower women in the state and provide them with a platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence and wisdom. "Confidence and self-image are what matter to succeed in the pageant," the description read.