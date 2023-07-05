'Petrol Will Be Sold At Rs 15 Per Litre If...': What Minister Nitin Gadkari Said

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday made an innovative proposal to reduce the price of petrol to Rs 15 per litre. During a rally in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Mr Gadkari shared his vision of empowering farmers across the country to become "urjadaata" (energy providers). He said the price of petrol will be reduced if we take a blend of 60 per cent ethanol and 40 per cent electricity. During his address, the minister emphasised on the advantages of utilising a blend of ethanol and electricity.

"Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only 'annadata' but also 'urjadata'... all the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers. If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity is taken then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and the people will be benefitted," news agency ANI quoted Mr Gadkari as saying.

#WATCH | Pratapgarh, Rajasthan | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only 'annadata' but also 'urjadata'...All the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers. If an average of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity… pic.twitter.com/RGBP7do5Ka — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

He further highlighted that such a mixture would not only reduce pollution and imports but also redirect the massive import expenditure of Rs 16 lakh crore towards the farmers' households.

On the same day, Mr Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 national highway projects totalling Rs 5,600 crore in Pratapgarh.

Four national highway projects with a total length of 219 km and cost of Rs 3,775 crore were also inaugurated.

Among them is a six-lane section from Kishangarh to the Gulbapura on National Highway 48 to improve connectivity to Ajmer and Bhilwara districts.

In Rajasthan, an approval of 74 projects under Central Roads Fund at a cost of Rs 2,250 crore was also announced during this programme.