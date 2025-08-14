World Will Listen To Us If We Become Strong In All Sectors: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday pitched for making India a superpower and "vishwaguru", saying the world would certainly listen to India if it becomes strong in every sector. The Road Transport and Highways Minister was addressing a gathering at a programme to mark 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din' organised by the Rashtra Nirman Samiti (social organisation) in Nagpur.

"We recall this day because on this day in 1947, the country was divided into two - India and Pakistan. We all, as a mission, accept that our country's partition was unnatural, and one day, our country will become 'akhand' (unified). This is the resolve we take today in this programme," he said.

Mr Gadkari praised India's unity in diversity and also lauded the country's armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the third-largest economy in the world, as well as "atmanirbhar" and "vishwaguru", he noted, adding all these resolutions will be achieved with the efforts of every Indian.

"If we become strong in every sector, then certainly the world will listen to us. Those who are strong in economics, defence, science and technology and those who are progressing in agriculture and business, and a country whose citizens are patriots and cultured, that country can only become vishwaguru," he said.

Mr Gadkari praised the Rashtra Nirman Samiti for invoking the thought of "Akhand Bharat" among the people. "When we are taking the resolution for 'Akhand Bharat' today, we should also resolve to make a superpower country which is progressive, prosperous and powerful," he said.

Mr Gadkari also raised concerns over road accidents, and underlined the importance of creating awareness among the youth about following the road safety rules.

