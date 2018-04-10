Petition In Supreme Court Seeks CBI Probe In Unnao Gangrape Case The petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the "ruling party".

A plea was moved in the Supreme Court today seeking a CBI probe into the gangrape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a BJP MLA and his associates and the death of her father in police custody yesterday.The petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the "ruling party".Mr Sharma, in his PIL, has sought a direction to the CBI for probe and prosecution under various provisions of the Indian Penal Court against the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in July last year "by the BJP MLA and his companion and custodial death of her father via torture" on April 9.Alleging that the complaint had not mentioned the name of the legislator "under political pressure" and the state police would not carry out "fair investigation under compulsion", it said in these circumstances, the matter should be handed over to the CBI for an independent investigation.The petition also alleged that according to the statement of the survivor, the sitting BJP MLA from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was the main accused of her rape in July last year and the custodial death of her father after her protest against the legislator.It said that the legislator's men had also attacked her father on April 3 and were continuously harassing them.The plea said that on April 8, the victim, accompanied by four women of her family, had staged a protest against police inaction against the MLA and attempted self-immolation outside the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It said the district hospital of Unnao had issued a statement that the victim's father had died on April 9.The PIL also sought compensation as provided in the Nirbhaya gangrape case and protection to the rape survivor.