'People Who Are Less Educated Have More Children': Sushil Modi

Education is the solution to every problem, Sushil Modi said.

Government should educate more people to control the population of the country as "less educated people have more children", claimed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday.

"Shiksha har samasya ka samadhaan hai. Agar parivaar ki sankhya ghatana hai to shikshit kar dijiye. Koi parivar niyojan ki zaroorat nahi hai (Education is the solution to every problem. If you have to control the number of people in a family, then you must educate them. There is no need for family planning)," Mr Modi said at an event in Muzaffarpur.

"Jo padhe likhe log hain, unke bacche kam hote hain, aur jo kam padhe likhe log hain unke bacche bahut jyada hote hain (Those who are educated have less children and those who are less educated have more children)," he added.

India is the second largest nation by population and it is estimated that its population will exceed China's population by 2024.

World Bank estimates that India's population will be around 1.73 billion by 2050, as opposed to current 1.32 billion. Of these 173 crore people, 27 crore will belong to the elder population, aged 65 and above.