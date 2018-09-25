For This Strange Appeal, Sushil Modi Is Being Trolled By Tejashwi Yadav

"Whatever we request or say, it will hardly stop criminals from crime," Sushil Modi said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is being trolled for his odd request to criminals to hold off on crime for "the next 10 to 15 days". The senior BJP leader made the comments at a function on Sunday in Bodh Gaya to launch a fair marking the fortnight-long "Pitri Paksha," a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

"I request all criminals with folded hands not to indulge in any crime at least for the next 10 to 15 days," Sushil Modi said.

He went on to add lightly, "Whatever we request or say, it will hardly stop criminals from crime."

As his comments were reported, Mr Modi was soon the target of criticism and derision. It wasn't long before RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former chief minister Lalu Yadav, had seized on the gaffe and posted his reaction. "Later in festive season you are free to do what you do like kidnap, loot and shoot. Shame on you, Mr Modi," he tweeted.

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt's image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot.



Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj pic.twitter.com/iuNgzL2oYe — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 25, 2018

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar is facing intense criticism over the state of law and order after a former mayor was shot dead in Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

A day before that, a noted criminal, Tabrej, was killed in broad daylight in state capital Patna, just a few meters from a prominent police station.

Attacked by rivals over what they allege is rising crime in Bihar, Nitish Kumar recently reviewed the situation in the state. But Tejashwi Yadav commented that it doesn't seem to helped check spiralling crime.