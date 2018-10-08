Give PM Modi Another Chance In 2019: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi asked people to help defeat the RJD-Congress conspiracy to bring down the NDA government

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday urged the people to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi "another chance" in the general elections next year.

Speaking at a gathering of the extremely backward class in Khutauna block in Bihar's Madhubani, Sushil Modi said, "You (the people) should give Narendra Modi another chance as prime minister in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and defeat the RJD-Congress conspiracy to bring down the NDA government."

Both RJD and the Congress did not give reservation to EBCs in the panchayat polls, the deputy CM said at the Vishal Ati Pichhra Samagam organised by the party's EBC cell.

He claimed the section was "ill-treated" during the RJD's near 15-year-long rule in the state. "It was the BJP-JD(U) combine which gave 20 per cent reservation to EBCs in the rural polls, after coming to power in November 2005," the deputy chief minister was quoted as saying in a release.

The Narendra Modi government has given constitutional status to the OBC commission on the lines of the SC and ST commission, he added.