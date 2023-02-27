'People Of Delhi Will Respond By...': Akhilesh Yadav On Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Manish Sisodia brought revolutionary changes in the education field in Delhi, said Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over AAP leader Manish Sisodia's arrest, saying the people of Delhi will respond to it by ensuring the saffron party's defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Mr Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi," Mr Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested for graft in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the AAP describes as the "successful transformation" of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's "popularity" and "continued electoral success".

