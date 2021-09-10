Peace Non-Negotiable Tenet Of BJP Government: Biplab Deb On Tripura Clashes

CPI-M attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness, Biplab Deb said in a tweet (File)

Amid continuing clashes in Tripura between the ruling BJP and the main opposition CPI-M, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the Left party is trying to plunge the state into lawlessness and such "political behavior will not be tolerated by the people".

The clashes between the two rival parties had broken out in different parts of the northeastern state on Monday. Reports of fresh clashes between BJP and CPI-M are still coming in, officials said.

"For past 3 years, Tripura has seen all-round peace & prosperity with radical improvements in law & order situation. Political opposition led by CPM have (sic) been rattled by this. In their desperation to regain lost political ground, they attempted to plunge Tripura into lawlessness", Mr Deb tweeted.

"I wish to remind the CPM that in our new Tripura such violent political behaviour will not be tolerated by its people. It will be my utmost endeavour to identify and punish each miscreant as per law. Peace is and will be a non-negotiable tenet of BJP-led government," he said.

Left Front convener and CPI-M central committee member Bijan Dhar said at least 26 party offices have been attacked and vandalised since Thursday midnight. The houses of at least a hundred Left party activists and leaders have been set on fire in the state and at least 50 activists were injured.

"An unprecedented terror was let loose by goons sheltered by the BJP. Democracy has been slaughtered and people's voices choked. We have no other alternative way to resist this terror except democratic movement," he told reporters.

The clashes started Monday when former chief minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur in Tripura's Sepahijala district by BJP workers. Six activists of the BJP and one from the CPI-M were injured in the clashes.

Trouble erupted again on Wednesday at Udaipur town in the state's Gomati district after the Democratic Youth Federation of India, CPI-M's youth wing took out a procession and a few activists of the group allegedly attacked a BJP activist who was passing by, injuring him seriously.

The police said a group of BJP activists who were present nearby, retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. Three persons were injured but their political affiliation is yet to be known, they added.

A large contingent of the police was deployed to disperse the mob and maintain peace after the Udaipur clashes, officials said.

The BJP activist injured in the Udaipur clash is in critical condition and is still under treatment, the police said.

According to sources, CPI-M party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia were vandalized and set on fire after the Udaipur clash.

Officials said a group of unidentified people vandalized CPI(M)'s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze.

Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy rushed to the spot soon after the clash and took stock of the situation.

He had later told the media that DYFI had taken out the procession without seeking prior permission from the police. When the police tried to stop it, the DYFI activists indulged in violence and injured several people.

BJP activist Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked, Mr Singha Roy said.

The government will take legal action against those involved in the violence, he added.

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur on Wednesday in protest against Monday's violence.