Tripura Allies BJP And Tipra Motha Workers Clash During <i/>Mann Ki Baat</i> Broadcast

In a major political development in Tripura, members of the BJP and its key ally Tipra Motha clashed on Sunday at an area where BJP supporters claimed to have assembled to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

The police said they have filed a case following the clash that broke out in Khowai district.

Political analysts said the incident indicated the growing strain in the relationship between the two allies in Tripura.

"I have no idea, but local people know who attacked first. They know the culprits as well, so they filed a police case. The police will take strong action and arrest the suspects," Triprua Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters.

According to police sources, some 30 BJP functionaries and their supporters were assembled at a house in the district's Asharambari assembly constituency to listen to Mann Ki Baat.

A large group of Tipra Motha workers and supporters also reached the place. The clash broke out after that. The immediate cause is not known.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Debburman in a recorded video posted on social media confirmed the clash happened.

"We don't want any political violence in Tripura. If we the Tiprasa still keep fighting for the sake of a political flag, one day we will be left with no land. The BJP should also be careful. Many CPI(M) supporters are either in BJP or Motha and indulging in all these," he said.

Eight motorcycles and two cars were damaged in the clash. A large number of police personnel have been posted in the area. Tension is still high, sources said.