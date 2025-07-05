MLA Says Tipra Motha Could Withdraw Support In Tripura, Chief Downplays Threat

Rumblings within the BJP-led government in Tripura have intensified with an MLA of the Tipra Motha Party, which is a key ally, issuing an ultimatum and saying the party could withdraw support. Party chief Pradyot Debbarma, who is also a scion of the Tripura royal family, however, said the MLA's comments could have been made out of frustration.

On Saturday, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma accused the Manik Saha government of failing to implement the Tiprasa (tribal) Accord and curb illegal infiltration into the state from Bangladesh, both of which were key promises made by the BJP to the party while seeking its support.

The accord, signed in 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and the TMP, was aimed at protecting the political, economic, cultural and land rights of the indigenous population in the state and also has provisions for increasing their political representation. Other aspects of the accord include ensuring more financial autonomy for, as well as the economic development of, the tribal population.

Ranjit Debbarma said his party had "waited for more than a year" for progress on the accord and said there has been zero legislative action. "What is the benefit of being part of the government?" he asked.

The MLA also claimed that MP Kriti Devi Debbarma, who is Pradyot Debbarma's sister and secured the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat as a joint BJP-TMP candidates, had "given her consent to resign" over the same issues - which would be a huge symbolic blow to the alliance.

Asked to respond, Pradyot Debbarma said the comments may have been made out of frustration and that the party will wait for the chief minister to make good on his assurances.

"I don't know about the statement made by our MLA Ranjit Debbarma, but I will surely talk to him. Today, I had a conversation with Chief Minister Manik Saha, and I told him that it has been 18 months since the Tiprasa Accord was signed. If MLA Debbarma spoke about withdrawing support from the government, it would be out of frustration because a sense of genuine frustration and insecurity is prevailing in the rural areas," the TMP chief was quoted as saying

"There will be a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi later this month (July 20) on the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. Since the chief minister gave assurances, we must wait for that," he added.

In the 60‑seat Tripura Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 32 MLAs - one more than is needed for the majority - the TMP has 13 and another ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), has one. The Opposition CPI(M) has a strength of 11 MLAs and the Congress three.