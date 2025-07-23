Tripura BJP's Key Ally Seeks Revision Of Voter Rolls In State

The ruling BJP's key ally in Tripura, Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on Wednesday met the Election Commission of India to press for its demand for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an exercise like the one in Bihar, in the northeastern state.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's party has been demanding a revision of voter rolls amid concerns about infiltration. The Tripura unit of the BJP has distanced itself from its allies' demand.

According to sources, the poll body has assured the delegation that the voter roll revision exercise will likely will be conducted across the country, including Tripura.

"Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tripura is our core demand. Illegal migration is affecting our state and northeast and today if we don't identify illegal voters there will be no tomorrow for our next generation," said Mr Debbarma.

The party demanded that the poll body take steps to detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants to Bangladesh, with Debbarma cautioning that if the situation goes out of control, the country's security will be under threat.

"We can't share an inch of land in the state with the infiltrators", he said.

"Tipra Motha is an independent political party. We put forward our demand for SIR in Tripura. The Congress and the BJP can also place their opinions. We don't require permission to visit Delhi and speak in favour of indigenous people," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had stated that his government has formed task forces to identify and deport illegal immigrants, particularly Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals staying unlawfully in the state.

