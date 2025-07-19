Bihar Voter Roll Revision: 95.92% Electors Covered In Draft Electoral List

The Election Commission on Friday said that 95.92% of electors in Bihar have been covered under the draft electoral list as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with six more days remaining.

As per official data, out of 7.89 crore total electors (as on June 24, 2025), over 7.57 crore total electors have been covered.

Around 4.08% i.e., 32.23 lakh remaining enumeration forms are yet to be received, the release said.

It said during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls in Bihar, the entire electoral machinery, that is, nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by the political parties and their district presidents are working together in a mission mode to ensure that the name of no eligible elector is left out from the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025.

"With six more days still to go for filling up of the enumeration forms, the Election Commission is making all possible efforts to ensure that the remaining nearly 32 lakh electors are added to the draft electoral roll," the release said.

BLOs have already completed over three rounds of the house-to-house visits and have established contact with the electors.

A concerted effort by the entire electoral machinery along with yet another round of visits by the BLOs has also been started to establish contact with the remaining electors.

To enroll the remaining electors, special camps have been setup in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Bihar.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, 2025. Any rectification can be filed by August 30, 2025.

The release said that 41.64 lakh electors have not been found at their given addresses. These include 14.29 lakh probably deceased, 19.74 lakh who have probably permanently shifted, 7.50 lakh electors identified as enrolled at multiple places, and 11,000 who were not traceable.

