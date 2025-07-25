No Lok Sabha Disruptions From Monday? Consensus Reached In All-Party Meet

After nearly a week of disruptions, the Lok Sabha is set to resume normal proceedings on Monday following a consensus reached during an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla. The understanding between the Centre and Opposition parties comes after a sustained deadlock in the Lower House over the issue of electoral roll revision in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned once again this morning, for the fifth consecutive day of disruption since the Monsoon Session began on July 21. Speaker Om Birla, intervening during a brief sitting, expressed disappointment at the continued protests during Question Hour and urged members to adhere to Parliament rules.

Opposition MPs were on their feet as soon as the session began, attempting to raise objections regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Birla told members that while disagreements are part of democracy, issues must be addressed through dialogue and debate, not through sloganeering and placard displays. As the disruptions continued, the House was adjourned within five minutes until 2 pm.

Only one question could be taken up before the adjournment.

Before the disruptions escalated, the House took a moment to pay homage to Indian soldiers who died during the 1999 Kargil conflict. Members observed a brief silence ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is tomorrow.

A protest was staged by INDIA bloc MPs in the Parliament House complex, targeting the SIR process. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and leaders from the DMK, RJD, TMC, JMM, Samajwadi Party and various Left parties were seen holding placards with 'SIR' written on them, which they symbolically tore apart before placing the pieces in a basket labelled 'disposal bin.