"Exclusionary Process": RJD's Manoj Jha Attacks Poll Body's Bihar Exercise

The Election Commission of India (ECI) continues to face criticism from Opposition leaders over its voter list revisions, an exercise which former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi had called the "real soft underbelly" of the institution.

As Bihar's monsoon-drenched voter verification drive sparks controversy ahead of the assembly election scheduled later this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has taken the ECI to the Supreme Court, alleging systematic disenfranchisement of marginalised communities.

The Supreme Court is set to hear five petitions, including those from Manoj Jha, Mahua Moitra, Yogendra Yadav, and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), on Thursday.

The ECI's special intensive revision (SIR) - the first such exercise in Bihar since 2003 - has sparked outrage among Opposition parties, with the RJD leading the charge. Mr Jha told NDTV the process is a "dark spell for democracy," questioning its timing, execution, and intent.

"Why was this exercise not undertaken in the last 22 years? What consultations were held with political parties? Did the ECI conduct any feasibility study?" he said, adding there is a lack of stakeholder engagement, especially given that 22 per cent of Biharis work outside the state.

"Are you assuming a Bihari working in Surat is a voter of Surat? I got my Delhi voter identity card only after 15 years, despite holding a Bihar voter card throughout," Mr Jha said.

With only 14.18 per cent of Bihar's 7.9 crore voters submitting enumeration forms by July 5 - despite 87 per cent form distribution - Mr Jha warned of widespread exclusion. He pointed to the exclusion of Aadhaar and ration cards, widely held by Biharis, from the 11 accepted documents, arguing that this violated the Representation of the People Act.

The ECI's June 24 order said only voter registration forms received by July 25 would be included in the draft electoral rolls, and voters must submit the documents. On Saturday, the ECI clarified that electoral registration officers (EROs) can collect documents from voters listed in the draft rolls during the claims-and-objections period from August 1 to September 1.

"In the monsoon season, with massive migration and widespread documentation issues, this is an exclusionary and non-inclusive process," he said, highlighting voters' struggles in rural areas like Seemanchal and Nalanda.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) estimates that nearly three crore voters, particularly from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and migrant communities, may lack the required documents.

Mr Jha dismissed the ECI's claim of transparency, calling its dialogue with Opposition parties a "monologue." He questioned the feasibility of the 25-day timeline, noting that the last such revision took 8-11 months.

"With only four-five volunteers per booth, has the ECI checked their backgrounds? In elections where margins are 4,000-5,000 votes, even a few deletions can change the outcome," Mr Jha said, and recalled unresolved issues with postal ballots in the Bihar elections in 2020.

The RJD has proposed alternatives like accepting Aadhaar and extending the timeline to ensure inclusion without compromising electoral integrity, emphasising that the burden of proving citizenship lies with the State, per the Supreme Court's 1995 ruling in Lal Babu Hussein vs Electoral Registration Officer.

Political Motives And Eroding Trust

The RJD's suspicions of political bias are fueled by the SIR's timing - six months after the last summary revision and during the monsoon season, when rural access is limited.

Mr Jha echoed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's claim of a "BJP-RSS conspiracy" to suppress Dalit and minority votes, pointing to the ECI's "collective opacity and confusion."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, is the BJP's ideological mentor.

"The ECI claims it's including young voters and removing ghost voters or illegal migrants, but where's the evidence? Why rush this in 25 days unless there's a pre-verified list with official stamps?" he said.

Mr Jha lamented what he called the erosion of trust in the ECI, once the "umbilical cord of Indian democracy" under figures like Sukumar Sen.

"The ECI must hold a press conference and satisfy public concerns. Speaking through unnamed 'sources' is not what a constitutional body does," the RJD MP said.

His party's Supreme Court petition seeks to stop the SIR. Mr Jha expressed hope that the judiciary, which has "shed light before," will intervene to protect voters' rights. He also questioned the ECI's logistics, asking, "Will the ECI provide train tickets for migrants? At least reserve sleeper class? There's a complete lack of understanding of ground realities."

Lawlessness In Bihar: Gopal Khemka Murder

Beyond electoral concerns, Mr Jha sharply criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government following the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.

"This was not an isolated incident. Hardly a day passes without reports of dacoity, murder, or rape in Bihar. This is more than a breakdown of law and order - it's a collapse of governance," he said.

He questioned who truly runs Bihar, pointing to the chief minister's "inaction" and the central government's "silence".

"Are BJP and Nitish Kumar partners in governance or partners in crime?" Mr Jha said, adding security is a right for all citizens and not a privilege for the rich.

Even with a special investigation team in place, Mr Jha said he doubts justice would be served without systemic reforms. If in power, the RJD would prioritise strengthening police accountability, increasing resources for law enforcement, and ensuring swift judicial processes, he said.

"Today, instead of the rule of law, we are seeing the rule of criminals in Bihar."

Countering Communal Polarisation

Mr Jha also addressed the RJD's stance on controversial calls for a "Hindu Rashtra" by figures like Baba Bageshwar, whom some RJD leaders have likened to divisive figures such as Ram Rahim.

"Plurality is the foundation of our existence, of [BR] Ambedkar's vision. Communal polarisation goes against the spirit of the Constitution. We must not give legitimacy to such divisive agendas," Mr Jha said, emphasizing the need to focus on pressing issues like unemployment and healthcare over divisive rhetoric.

Language-Based Violence: A Disturbing Trend

On the recent incidents of violence under the guise of cultural or linguistic protection, such as the assault on a shopkeeper by MNS workers in Maharashtra for not speaking Marathi, Mr Jha said, "Those unaware of history should remember the suffering of the 1960s. It was through dialogue that we emerged from that phase, but now we're going backwards, fighting over language, religion, food habits, and imagined threats."

He said he viewed languages as a "bond of sisterhood," kept alive by people, not governments, and called for rejecting hierarchies that fuel division. Mr Jha criticised the state's lenient response - detaining and quickly bailing out perpetrators - and argued it reflected a troubling political silence.

A Call for Action

As the RJD awaits the Supreme Court's ruling on the SIR, Mr Jha said he remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting Bihar's democratic and social fabric.

"Disenfranchisement on this scale can seriously damage democracy," he said, and asked the ECI to prioritise transparency and inclusion.

On governance, he demanded accountability from the Nitish Kumar government and systemic reforms to restore safety. Above all, Mr Jha called for unity, warning that divisive agendas and unchecked criminality threaten Bihar's pluralistic ethos.

"Our country cannot afford to regress," he added.