Tensions Brewing In BJP Coalition In Tripura? Tipra Motha Chief Meets Governor

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held a meeting with Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Sunday, a day after his colleague said the party was contemplating withdrawing support from the ruling BJP-led coalition in the state.

The high-profile engagement came hours after former chief minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb visited Mr Debbarma, intensifying speculation about deepening rifts within the Manik Saha-led government.

The core of the friction lies in growing discontent within TMP over two critical issues: the perceived lack of progress in implementing the Tripartite Accord signed in March 2024 and insufficient action against illegal infiltration, particularly following a mid-May notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in the state.

The TMP contested the 2023 assembly polls alone but in March last year, after signing a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government, joined the BJP-IPFT coalition government.

The BJP-IPFT alliance had retained power in Tripura by winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly. While the BJP received 32 seats, the IPFT could manage one.

The TMP, which contested the assembly elections for the first time, secured 13 of the 42 seats it contested.

After the meeting with the Governor, Mr Debbarma remained tight-lipped on specific details, stating, "Many things have been discussed. I will say whatever needs to be said, but this is a private meeting and I don't think it should be discussed in the public domain."

However, he strongly underscored the gravity of the infiltration issue.

"Infiltration is a serious problem in Tripura," he said. "The future of the state and the entire Northeast is at stake. If we do not unite to stop this now, it will be a grave injustice to our next generation, who deserve a better tomorrow."

He issued an appeal transcending party politics, urging all political outfits to unite against the threat. "This is bigger than politics. All political parties should jointly fight to stop illegal infiltration in Tripura. It affects not just our state, but the entire Northeast and India."

Addressing the status of his party's alliance with the BJP and ongoing discussions, Mr Debbarma confirmed, "I am in regular contact with the Chief Minister. I spoke to him yesterday and will speak again if necessary. We have discussed various matters for the betterment of Tripura."

Reacting to Chief Minister Saha's statement earlier Sunday that the implementation process of the Tripartite Agreement is underway, Mr Debbarma expressed cautious optimism. "Things are in progress - but the results must be visible on the ground. The Chief Minister is aware of the urgency. I have shared my views with him, and he has listened. Now we hope for action."

The political temperature had already risen significantly on Saturday.

TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma threatened the party's withdrawal of support from the ruling alliance during a press conference.

He also claimed that BJP MP Kriti Singh Debbarma, who is the TMP chief's sister and was a joint candidate of both parties, had expressed a willingness to resign if commitments made by both the state and central governments remained unfulfilled.

Reacting to Mr Debbarma's remarks, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his government has not received any official communication from the alliance partner.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala during a public outreach programme marking 11 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Mr Saha said, "What their party members say is their matter, but I haven't received anything in writing."

When asked about Tipra Motha leaders expressing frustration over the time-bound implementation of the Accord, he said, "I am in regular talks with the Tipra Motha chief. The process is ongoing."