Chief Minister Hints At Larger Conspiracy Behind Tripura Violence

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has suggested that Thursday evening's violent clashes at Shantirbazar in Dhalai district were the outcome of a larger conspiracy, hinting that the unrest might not only have external instigators but could also be linked to political tensions within the ruling alliance.

After visiting the injured government officials and a trader undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital on Friday, Saha condemned the attacks that took place during the 24-hour statewide bandh called by the Tiprasa Civil Society, which is affiliated with the Tipra Motha party - an ally of the BJP.

He asserted that those attempting to destabilise the state and create pressure on the government through violence would face stringent action.

"This is clearly part of a conspiracy. I have already explained everything in my social media post. The government will not tolerate such acts, and police have been instructed to act firmly against the culprits," he said.

The chief minister's remarks come amid growing strain between the BJP and Tipra Motha.

In his social media post, Saha had strongly condemned the "violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters" on Block Development Officer Abhijit Majumder, engineer Animesh Saha, and several residents of Shantirbazar, calling such incidents "unacceptable" and directing the administration to take "swift and strict action" against those involved.

Asked whether the bandh-related violence was part of pressure tactics by the alliance partner, the chief minister responded, "That pressure will be diminished in due course of time."

Pressed further on whether factionalism within the BJP also contributed to the situation, Saha stopped short of denying it, stating only that "conspiracy covers everything". His remark was widely interpreted as an indirect acknowledgement of power tussles within the party.

Clash

The violence erupted when bandh supporters allegedly clashed with local shopkeepers, attacking them and on-duty officials with rods and sticks, and looting valuables.

Several police and administrative officials, as well as a local trader, Subrata Paul, sustained injuries.

Tripura BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee had also termed the incident a "planned conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation and defame Tripura".