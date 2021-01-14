PDP Leader Naeem Akhtar Faints In Srinagar Sub-Jail, Hospitalised

A PDP leader said Naeem Akhtar's condition was better now (File)

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, who was arrested in December, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after he fell unconscious in a sub-jail, his family said on Thursday.

Mr Akhtar, the 68-year-old PDP idealogue, was admitted to Khyber hospital on Thursday morning, his daughter Sheheryar Khanum tweeted.

"Atleast a senior police officer had the courtesy to inform me around midnight that my father in detention was in hospital after he was unconscious for 40 mins. Saved by a whisker - some days back all alone in the whole building. Grateful to his fellow detenues. Prayers!" Ms Khanum tweeted.

Mr Akhtar was among three PDP leaders arrested on December 21, a day ahead of counting of votes for District Development Council elections, and lodged in a government building declared as a sub-jail.

A PDP leader said Mr Akhtar's condition was better now.

