Congress's PC Chacko Quits Party Ahead Of Kerala Polls, Alleges Groupism

Congress veteran PC Chacko quit the party today complaining that there was "no democracy left" in the Congress and not sparing even the "high command" in his recriminations. "There is no Congress party in Kerala as such," just two factions of the party, he said.

His abrupt resignation is a big shocker for the Congress in Kerala just days before the April 6 state polls.

He announced to the media in Delhi that he had been considering the move for several days.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are two parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of two parties functioning as the Kerala Congress unit," Mr Chacko said.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want the Congress to come back but there's groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with the high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups," he alleged, not naming Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Chacko, 74, one of the Congress's top faces and spokespersons, is a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala.

Accusing his party of ignoring state leaders in the selection of candidates for the Kerala polls, Mr Chacko said: "There is no democracy left in Congress. The list of candidates has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. There are no panels for any discussions on polls, winnability of candidates. There have always been factions in parties, even in the Congress, but there is no point anymore."

He wondered caustically whether votes would be counted or announced as "Congress(I) and Congress (A)".

He added: "Being a Congressman is Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some faction in Congress only then you can survive. The leadership of Congress is not much active."

Mr Chacko's exit is a big and embarrassing one for the party in a state where its top leader and campaigner Rahul Gandhi is an MP.

Incidentally, Mr Chacko had been among those in the Congress seen to be fiercely loyal to the Gandhis. He had last year attacked the group of 23 dissidents, dubbed "G-23", who had called for "full-time and visible leadership" in a leaked letter. He had voiced suspicion that the letter was by those who were opposed to Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

