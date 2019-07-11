Payal Rohatgi Hits Out At Mumbai Police After Being Blocked On Twitter

The police said they do not "restrict interaction with any citizen" and their technical team was investigating the matter.

All India | | Updated: July 11, 2019 21:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Payal Rohatgi Hits Out At Mumbai Police After Being Blocked On Twitter

Payal Rohatgi posted a screen shot of Mumbai Police's account which showed her Twitter account as blocked


Mumbai: 

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi alleged Thursday that Mumbai Police had blocked her on Twitter, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister's wife, whom she had tagged, to request the cops to look into the issue.

The police said they do not "restrict interaction with any citizen" and their technical team was investigating the matter.

"Why has @MumbaiPolice blocked me?" Payal Rohatgi tweeted, accusing the police of "biased behavior", and tagging the office of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and also his wife Amruta Fadnavis.

She also posted a screen shot of the Mumbai Police's account which showed her Twitter account as blocked.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted from her handle @fadnavis_amruta, "A citizen expressing personal views (not intending to hurt religious sentiments) on social media - should not be blocked by public entities/organizations. Request @MumbaiPolice to look into the issue of @Payal_Rohatgi".

In a reply, the police said, "Ma'am, Mumbai police has always stood for all citizens alike. Miss @Payal_Rohatgi s account is open for access & as a policy and practice, we never restrict interaction with any Mumbaikar. Our technical team is investigating any discrepancy."



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Payal RohatgiMumbai PoliceAmruta Fadnavis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka CrisisSonia GandhiAnand KumarRahul GandhiHD KumaraswamyShayani EkadashiBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeHyundai KonaOppo K3Vivo Z1 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................