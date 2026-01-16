Given Away Devendra <i>Ji</i> For My Maharashtra: Amruta Fadnavis To NDTV

Riding high after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, as well as overall in 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has said the people have voted for development.

Speaking to NDTV's Padmaja Joshi and Vasudha Venugopal on Friday, the banker and singer said her husband worked very hard for this result, as did every worker of the party.

"I am happy and overwhelmed that, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every BJP karyakarta has worked hard and outperformed. I have seen Devendra ji and the Mahayuti (the ruling coalition in Maharashtra) also working hard towards this day. I am happy that out of 29 municipal corporations, most of them are now going to be led by the Mahayuti," Amruta Fadnavis said.

"Today's voters, the youth and women, have voted out politics of caste and divisiveness and voted for politics of development, honesty and good governance. They have seen what changes the Maharashtra government has brought in, including the infrastructure development across cities, and then voted. So I'm thankful to the youth, women, and everyone in Maharashtra... they have opened their eyes and voted this time. And this makes the work even more challenging, because there are a lot of expectations in every sphere," she added.

Asked what she would like to see happen in Mumbai as a resident of the city, Fadnavis said the BMC should work for the ordinary Mumbaikar and focus on their needs.

"Health facilities in government hospitals need to be improved to another level so that they can rival a private hospital. Schools are improving, but much needs to be done. Fixing potholes and ensuring commutes are smooth is also important. All these things, which affect every common man, should be properly looked into," she said.

Gen Z Needs, Fadnavis' Future

On Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's appeal that Gen Z should speak up against vote chori, the singer said the generation is very intelligent and does not need anyone's advice.

Asked where she would like to see her husband in the future, especially since his name comes up in conversations around the next Prime Minister from the BJP, Amruta Fadnavis said she does not like talking about the future, and Devendra Fadnavis' focus for now should be to rid all corporations of corruption.

The singer recently did a cover version of the Mukesh song, 'Kisi Ki Muskurahton Pe Ho Nisar'. She said the ruling coalition can take inspiration from its lyrics, which call for trying to make others smile and making their sorrows one's own. She also sang the song for NDTV viewers.

Encouraging Women

Fadnavis, who is following her own passion as a singer, encouraged all women to do the same.

"Whatever you have within yourself, your talents or your aspirations, don't let them die. Showcase them to the whole world and also to your own daughters and the next generation. This will send the message that women are not just hiding behind doors," she said.

On whether she wore the pants at home, the banker said Devendra Fadnavis is the "undoubted boss". "Only thing is, I take the decisions at home," she said, smiling.

Asked what qualities make Devendra Fadnavis successful, she said, "His hard work, transparency and consistency, along with a vision and mission for Maharashtra to shine...I have always said that I have given away Devendra ji for my Maharashtra, and I am proud and happy about it."