Declared 'Dead' By Hospital, Man Turns Out To Be Alive In Bihar

His relatives were shocked to discover the body was that of somebody else. (Representational)

A man who was admitted allegedly with a brain haemorrhage was declared dead by authorities at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), who also handed over a "death certificate" to his family.

PMCH issued the death certificate of Chunnu Kumar, 40, who was admitted on April 3 and his relatives were informed that he had passed away on Sunday due to Covid.

At the crematorium, his relatives insisted on viewing the face of Kumar and were shocked to discover that the body handed to them was that of somebody else.

Upon enquiry, it was found that Kumar was still in hospital and they had been handed over the body of another patient.

"Stern action will be taken against those found guilty," PMCH superintendent Dr IS Thakur told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, relatives of Kumar are furious about the medical negligence.

"My whole family has tested negative for coronavirus. My husband has been nursing a broken leg for several days. He cannot move an inch, how could he test positive for the virus? Hospital is neglecting their patients, otherwise, how could they be mistaken?" said Kavita, Kumar's wife.