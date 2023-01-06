Patient Attacks Doctors With Knife At Maharashtra Hospital, Arrested: Cops

A doctor, who was on rounds, was allegedly attacked with a knife by the patient.

Two doctors at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College (GMC) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were assaulted with a fruit cutter knife by a patient on Thursday.

A resident doctor, who was on rounds in the hospital was allegedly attacked with a knife by the patient.

Another doctor apparently suffered an injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague.

The doctors protested against this attack and raised slogans against the police in the district.

According to the police, the accused Suraj Thakur was mentally unstable and had stabbed himself two days ago.

The accused was arrested on Thursday night itself.

"Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He is a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a fruit cutter (Knife). The police arrested the accused last night," said Superintendent of police (SP) Pawan Bansod, Yavatmal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)