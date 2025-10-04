Damaged Eardrum, Bloody Nose: Maharashtra Doctor Thrashed By Patient's Family

A doctor was left with a ruptured eardrum and a bloody nose following an attack by the relatives of a patient at a hospital in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

Mohit Gadiya, a junior resident doctor, saw that the ward where people injured in firecracker explosions were being treated was overcrowded, according to the police complaint.

Just before the assault happened on Friday, Gadiya was treating one of the patients in the crowded ward. He then asked the family members of a patient to wait outside due to crowding in the treatment room.

However, they refused to leave and thrashed the doctor, throwing strong punches at him several times. When they saw blood coming out of the doctor's nose, the family that attacked the doctor took the patient to another hospital.

The hospital informed the police about the incident, following which the police said they have detained two suspects.

The Maharashtra Association Of Resident Doctors gave a memorandum to the hospital administration demanding permanent security on campus. They said this was the third incident of attack on doctors at the hospital in recent times.

Attacks on healthcare workers carry stringent punishment -- jail term of up to seven years and a hefty fine.