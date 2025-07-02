Aspiring Thai Model Brutally Assaulted In New York By Ex-Con Released On Bail

A 26-year-old Thai model studying in New York was violently attacked and robbed at a Brooklyn subway station by a repeat offender out on bail, prompting renewed concerns about public safety and bail reform failures, according to New York Post.

A young aspiring Thai model was viciously assaulted and robbed at a Brooklyn subway station by a repeat offender who had previously been released on bail, prosecutors said. The shocking incident has reignited criticism over the handling of violent offenders in New York's justice system.

As per the news report, Zine Raksasutee, 26, was attacked on June 22 at the Chauncey Street subway station in Bushwick. According to a criminal complaint, the suspect, Lewis Doctor, 54, grabbed her by the throat, slammed her against a wall, and repeatedly punched her while wearing a ring that caused serious facial injuries.

Raksasutee, who is in the US studying English and building her modelling portfolio, sustained a split lip, cuts, and severe trauma. The attacker stole her iPhone, AirPods, debit card, handbag, and hard drive - items worth approximately $1,400.

The doctor was arrested three days later and indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and robbery. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Notably, he was previously released on $5,000 bail in January 2024 after allegedly robbing someone with a BB gun. Despite prosecutors seeking higher bail, the court denied it. This time, a $50,000 bail request was granted.

In a statement through her attorney, Raksasutee said, "I am grateful to be alive. I hope speaking out will help keep others safe."

Her lawyer, Eric Parnes, condemned the repeated failures of the system, stating, "How many more must suffer before we take real action?"