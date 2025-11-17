Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Gynecologist Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Attending To Patients In Odisha

The incident took place on Sunday while he Dr Trinath Paul was attending to patients, a police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Gynecologist Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Attending To Patients In Odisha
Dr Trinath Paul was found lying on the floor of the toilet.
Balasore:

A doctor died of cardiac arrest while on duty at Nilgiri sub-divisional government hospital in Odisha, police said.

The doctor was identified as Dr Trinath Paul (54), a gynecologist of the hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday while he was attending to patients, a police officer said.

“Paul went to the washroom, but did not return for a long time. He was later found lying on the floor of the toilet. He was taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where doctor declared him dead,” the officer said.

Paul died of a cardiac arrest, according to doctors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Odisha Doctor Dies Of Cardiac Attack, Odisha Doctor Dies While Attending To Patients, Odisha Doctor Death
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com