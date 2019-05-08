Part Of Floating Restaurant Submerges In Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake

The factors leading to the boat's submergence are being looked into

A floating restaurant which had come to symbolise the BJP government's efforts to boost tourism in Uttarakhand sank partially in Tehri Lake on Tuesday.

Half of the floating restaurant, named Marina, submerged in the lake, said SDM Ajay Vir Singh, also the additional chief executive officer of Tehri Lake Special Area Tourism Development Authority.

Efforts were under way to pull out Marina with ropes, wires and power boats, he said.

The factors leading to the boat's submergence are being looked into, he said, indicating that the fall in water level could be one reason.

Marina, the first-of-its-kind boat to have been launched in the Tehri Lake to attract tourists had grabbed headlines last year when the state government held a cabinet meeting there as part of a move to publicise it as a new feature of tourism in Uttarakhand.

However, the boat was not in use for months since its grand opening last year as no one came forward to take the facility on lease and operate it for tourists as planned by the state government.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.