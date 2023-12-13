Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Education Minister To Move Central Universities Amendment Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

The 10th day of the Parliament's Winter Session is expected to see significant business in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing.

The bill seeks to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Another Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Apart from that Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 13, 2023 10:45 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update: Highlights of key bills, statements in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha on the 10th day of the Winter session of Parliament.

Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will move the Post Office Bill, 2023, to consolidate and amend the law relating to the Post Office in India and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, to be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be making statements on the status of implementing recommendations from various reports regarding the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 384th Report of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 377th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Space.

Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve will make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 16th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways on "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority" pertaining to the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board).

YSR Congress Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu will table a report on the 357th Report on the government's action following the recommendations and observations in the 351st and 358th reports on "Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports" and "Research-based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields."

BJP MP Pralhad Joshi and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will move a motion, "That this House do agree with the Forty-sixth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on 12th December 2023."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and steps taken to bring them back to India.

Dec 13, 2023 09:44 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.



Dec 13, 2023 09:43 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on "Coarse Grains Production and Distribution" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.