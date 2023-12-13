How 2 Men Evaded Parliament's Upgraded Security: 5 Points

The security process that was in use at the old parliament building was overhauled after the 2001 attack. The three-tier process that was put in place then was upgraded to four.

A special unit of Delhi Police and a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) contingent are posted at the parliament.There other security tiers that involve other agencies including the Central Industrial Security Force and the Fire Service.

The security layers in place involve frisking of visitors and checking in their belongings.. Phones, bags, pens, water bottles and even coins are not allowed and they also have to show their Aadhaar card. They also have to cross three full-body scanners. Only after this process, the visitors are allotted passes.

The issuing of passes also involve mandatory background checking. The prospective visitors have to show letters recommending their entry signed by a Member of Parliament.