'I Grabbed Gas Canister': MP On Man Who Jumped Into Lok Sabha

Two people breached security and jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery with canisters in their hands. Visuals from the Parliament showed yellow smoke in the House after which there was a commotion with some of the politicians running out.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that the two men were shouting slogans and also tried to run towards the Speaker's chair.

"Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001." he said.

While some MPs rushed out of the House, others ran towards the two attackers and grabbed them.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men, says "He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach."

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that the two men were surrounded and caught by MPs, and were then brought out by security personnel.

"They were caught by MPs, and they were brought out by security personnel. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)," he said.

Serious questions are already being questioned about the security breach, which comes on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building. In fact, hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led a tribute to the nine people who were killed.