Lok Sabha Security Breach: What We Know So Far

New Delhi:
In a massive security breach, two people carrying canisters today jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers, forcing all the parliamentarians to flee. The House was adjourned immediately after.
Here is what we know so far:
- In the live proceedings of Lok Sabha, one person is seen leaping on the benches while the other dangles from the visitor gallery and sprays smoke.
- Both of them were carrying gas canisters, and the house was filled with yellow smoke, according to visuals on social media.
- The two people were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members.
- Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, one of the leaders who caught hold of the two men, says "He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach."
- They had been issued passes by the office of BJP leader Pratap Simha, according to Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali.
- Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told NDTV he initially thought somebody had fallen down from the visitors' gallery. "It was only after the second person jumped that I realised it was a security breach... the gas could have been poisonous," he said, calling for a thorough probe
- The incident took place during the Zero Hour of the Parliament.
- Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who was in the house when the two men broke in, says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha."
- Two other people - a man and a woman - have been detained for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.