Parliament Security Breach Updates: 2 Men Breach Security In Parliament, Detained

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, four people have been detained for carrying smoke canisters emitting unidentified yellow smoke. In two separate incidents, two men, both carrying smoke canisters jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber. In the other incident, a man and a woman were detained outside Parliament, also with coloured smoke canisters that exploded and spewed red and yellow smoke.

Delhi Police sources have told NDTV the two incidents are likely related and Delhi Police's Special Cell will investigate both the incidents.

Security has been increased in the area following the incident.

Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with Speaker Om Birla making a brief statement. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry," he told understandably agitated MPs.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 13, 2023 16:01 (IST) Bystanders Pick Up Smoke Canister, A Crime Scene Evidence, Outside Parliament

Four people have been detained for breach of parliament security after two of them released colour smoke inside the Lok Sabha, and the remaining two popped open a colour aerosol canister on a road outside the parliament building.

It is not know whether the canister used inside the Lok Sabha has been picked up and safely stored for analysis; however, a yellow canister that was used by the two protesters outside had been passed around by bystanders, including some reporters, raising serious questions over securing evidence.

It is a standard practice for law enforcement agencies to secure evidence immediately before it gets contaminated. The yellow canister, which was being passed around, should have been bagged and sent to the forensics team, sources have said. Read more.



Dec 13, 2023 15:58 (IST) "I Grabbed Gas Canister": Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla On Man Who Jumped Into Lok Sabha

Dec 13, 2023 15:55 (IST) Who Is Pratap Simha, BJP MP Who Issued Passes To Men Who Breached Parliament

After the major security breach in the Lok Sabha, in which two men carrying smoke canisters jumped into the chamber of the House from the visitors' gallery, BSP MP Danish Ali told NDTV that at least one of the passes recovered after the attack had been issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha's office.

Sources have also confirmed to NDTV that both men who jumped into the chamber were given visitors' passes by Mr Simha.

Expressing shock at the breach, several Members of Parliament said visitors have to clear five levels of security before entering the complex and that signatures from the office of an MP are needed for a pass to the visitors' gallery. The breach took place 22 years after the attack on Parliament in 2001. Read more.



Dec 13, 2023 15:53 (IST) 4 Involved In Twin Security Breach At Parliament Identified

The two men who triggered a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devaraj, police sources told NDTV Wednesday afternoon. The two detained outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, a 42-year-old woman, and Amol Shinde. 25. Police sources have released limited information about the intruders, but have said Manoranjan is from Mysuru and a graduate in Computer Sciences from a city college. Neelam - one of those from outside Parliament - is from Haryana's Hisar.

Dec 13, 2023 15:44 (IST) Huge Security Breach In Parliament: Man Jumps Into Lok Sabha From Gallery

Dec 13, 2023 15:02 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update

In Rajya Sabha: Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urges to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings and call Home Minister Amit Shah to comment on the security breach

Dec 13, 2023 15:00 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha: Parliament security breach on 2001 attack anniversary affront to our democratic values, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the security breach inside Parliament on the anniversary of the 2001 attack was an "affront to our democratic values".





Today's breach in Parliament, on the solemn anniversary of 2001 attack, is an affront to our democratic values.



The security of our temple of democracy cannot be compromised.



An urgent investigation is vital to uncover who were the attackers, how did they get in, what were... - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 13, 2023

Dec 13, 2023 14:52 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Lok Sabha Adjourned till 4 PM



Dec 13, 2023 14:38 (IST) Security Breach in Lok Sabha Live Updates:

In Lok Sabha: Shashi Tharoor during the discussion of The Post Office Bill, 2023 says, this is retains colonial and draconian provisions that too by eliminating accountability.

Dec 13, 2023 14:38 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

In Lok Sabha: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces for consideration and passing: Post Office Bill, 2023



Dec 13, 2023 14:38 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha takes up the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023



Dec 13, 2023 14:35 (IST) Lok Sabha Security Breach Live Updates: What We Know So Far

In a massive security breach, two people carrying canisters today jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers, forcing all the parliamentarians to flee. The House was adjourned immediately after.

Here is what we know so far: In the live proceedings of Lok Sabha, one person is seen leaping on the benches while the other dangles from the visitor gallery and sprays smoke.

Both of them were carrying gas canisters, and the house was filled with yellow smoke, according to visuals on social media.

The two people were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, one of the leaders who caught hold of the two men, says "He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach."

They had been issued passes by the office of BJP leader Pratap Simha, according to Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told NDTV he initially thought somebody had fallen down from the visitors' gallery. "It was only after the second person jumped that I realised it was a security breach... the gas could have been poisonous," he said, calling for a thorough probe

The incident took place during the Zero Hour of the Parliament.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who was in the house when the two men broke in, says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha."

Two other people - a man and a woman - have been detained for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.







Dec 13, 2023 14:12 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary raised question about security lapse in the house

This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack

Dec 13, 2023 14:05 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla speaks on the security breach incident

We are investigating the matter.

We have roped in Delhi Police too

Two intruders arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside; all their belongings seized

Entire matter is being investigated thoroughly



Concerns of all members will be heard at meeting later in the day

It is our collective responsibility to ensure functioning of the House despite all adversities



Dec 13, 2023 14:04 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update

Lok Sabha Resumes

Dec 13, 2023 14:01 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police arrives inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach at the Lok Sabha

Dec 13, 2023 13:48 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says, "It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?..."

Dec 13, 2023 13:47 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update

Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police

Dec 13, 2023 13:45 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001..."



Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001..."

Dec 13, 2023 13:44 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."



Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."

Dec 13, 2023 13:31 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update

An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

Dec 13, 2023 13:29 (IST) Parliament Security Breach Live Updates:

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House.



Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House.

"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)..."'



"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought... pic.twitter.com/nKJf7Q5bLM - ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023 Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House."Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)..."'

Dec 13, 2023 13:28 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament to attend the Winter Session.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament to attend the Winter Session.

Dec 13, 2023 12:34 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha



Manoj Kumar Jha( RJD) raises question about menstrual leaves

"What measures are in place to make compulsory provisions for employers to grant a certain number of paid menstrual leaves to female employees," he asks.



In response, Smriti Irani says that menstruation is not a handicap and we should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunity.





Dec 13, 2023 12:26 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

In Lok Sabha: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeks to introduce Central Goods and Services Act (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023



Dec 13, 2023 12:26 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

In Lok Sabha: members pay tribute to martyrs on 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack in parliament

Dec 13, 2023 12:25 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar remembers the soldiers who were killed in the 2001 attack

Dec 13, 2023 10:45 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update: Highlights of key bills, statements in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha on the 10th day of the Winter session of Parliament.

Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will move the Post Office Bill, 2023, to consolidate and amend the law relating to the Post Office in India and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, to be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be making statements on the status of implementing recommendations from various reports regarding the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 384th Report of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 377th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Space.

Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve will make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 16th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways on "Performance of Rail Land Development Authority" pertaining to the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board).

YSR Congress Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu will table a report on the 357th Report on the government's action following the recommendations and observations in the 351st and 358th reports on "Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports" and "Research-based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields."

BJP MP Pralhad Joshi and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will move a motion, "That this House do agree with the Forty-sixth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on 12th December 2023."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and steps taken to bring them back to India.

Dec 13, 2023 09:44 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.



Dec 13, 2023 09:43 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on "Coarse Grains Production and Distribution" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Dec 13, 2023 09:42 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.