Parliament To Get Body Scanners, Security Rules Changed After Breach

The Parliament complex has been closed to visitors following a major breach Wednesday afternoon, in which two men admitted to the visitors' gallery popped yellow smoke canisters and one made a run at the Speaker's Chair. Two others - a man and a woman - opened smoke cans outside the complex.

After the scare, Parliament security protocols have been revamped, including allotting separate entrances to MPs, staff members, and the press. Visitors, when allowed back, will enter from a fourth gate.

In addition, the visitors' gallery will now be encased in glass to stop people from jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber. Body scan machines, similar to those in airports, will be installed in Parliament.

Finally, the number of security personnel deployed inside the House is to be increased.

Parliament Smoke Attack: What We Know

The two men inside have been identified as Sagar Sharma from Lucknow and D Manoranjan from Mysuru - they were overpowered, and thrashed, by MPs. The man and woman outside have been named as Amol Shinde from Latur in Maharashtra and Neelam Devi from Haryana's Hisar. All four have been arrested and Delhi Police's anti-terror cell is leading the investigation into the incident.

Two others are also involved in this conspiracy, police sources told NDTV. The fifth has been named as Lalit Jha; the other five stayed at his home in Gurgaon before the incident at Parliament. Jha and the sixth person, Vicky Sharma, possibly another Gurgaon resident, are on the run, sources have said.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan had visitors passes that were granted on a request by BJP MP Prathap Simha's office. Mr Simha is the lawmaker from Mysuru. However, as the Congress' Karti Chidambaram, told NDTV such requests are routinely made to MPs, and it is the Parliament that issues the passes.

Mr Simha is expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today to explain his position.

